Waste management and bulk pickup resumes in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Charlotte County waste management will resume bulk pickup, including tires, vegetative debris, and appliances on a regularly scheduled beginning Feb. 6.

Residential properties are allowed four cubic yards of bulk item pickup per week. The allowed items are unbundled yard trimmings, containerized yard waste, and any bulky items. Prohibited items are construction debris, and storm related debris,

Prohibited items will not be collected and must be removed from the curb within 24 hours.

Yard trimmings will not be picked up if they weigh more than 40 pounds if they are placed in plastic bags if limbs are more than six feet long, and if limbs are more than 10 inches wide.

Appliances will be picked up four times per year on scheduled service days at no charge. Visit https://adwhc.service-now.com/ccw [adwhc.service-now.com] to schedule a pickup.

Unwanted electronics will be picked up by request only. To schedule, an e-waste pickup submits a form at https://adwhc.service-now.com/ccw [adwhc.service-now.com].

Charlotte County residents can recycle six passenger tires per year. Residents can place tires with rims at the curb on their recycling day.

For information regarding Charlotte County residential curbside garbage and recycling services, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/solidwaste [charlottecountyfl.gov].