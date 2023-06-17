Volunteers clean up the Peace River, Charlotte Harbor

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Volunteers in Charlotte County were out on the water Saturday morning, cleaning up the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.

Volunteers of all ages were welcome to meet at the Laishley Park boat ramp and help clean up either by boat or on land.

Equipment was provided, and cleanup lasted from 9 a.m. to noon.

After the cleanup, volunteers were given lunch and enjoyed live music in the park. Participants could also take part in several raffles.

Sponsors of the cleanup event included Keep Charlotte Beautiful, Keller Williams Realty, and Downtown Bait & Tackle Shop.