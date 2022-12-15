Watch Now
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda

Posted at 5:25 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 05:29:26-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers from around the city of Punta Gorda are expected to meet up and help with debris clean-up efforts on Friday, December 16, 2022.

This is a way for the community to continue to get involved and help their city get back on its feet.

If you are looking for a way to help Friday, you can meet at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association at 3:00 p.m.

There are a few things you'll need to know before you hit the water.

You must have a crew member on board your vessel for safety.

You must also have a smartphone to enter the location of the canal.

And those canals are PGI and BSI.

If you have a boat with sonar, you can signup and write in the comments section your boat length, as well as your weather side scanning.

