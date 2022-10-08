Unlicensed contractor arrested as officials remind public to keep their guard up

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be on guard with their property and their money while on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ian.

A roofing contractor was arrested in Charlotte County for conducting business without a Florida license on Friday.

According from a sheriff's office narrative, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The investigator informed told detectives that a roofing company called Duque Roofing, was in the county attempting to conduct business and had already signed a contract with one resident.

Detectives located the resident, who confirmed he received an estimate from the employee and agreed to a written contract for roof repair.

Investigators spoke with the employee, identified as owner Terence Duque, who said that he read the Governor’s State of Emergency order regarding contractors, understanding it to mean that contractors from out of state were permitted to work in Florida.

"The investigator informed Terence that this was not the case, and that Terence would be placed under arrest, as he had already done work in violation of the statute," the narrative read.

“Ignorance is not an excuse," said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. "These people have been through enough, and I will not allow unlicensed contractors to further victimize them.”

Terence Duque was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.

If you believe you have fallen victim to an unlicensed contractor, you can call the State Attorney's Office at 1-239-533-1342.