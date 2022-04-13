Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Unlicensed business owner admits to raping an employee

2204-006504_PIC_MatuteTurciosA.png
CCSO
2204-006504_PIC_MatuteTurciosA.png
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:27:21-04

AS THE SUSPECT WAS BEING INTERVIEWED, he said he “felt like he raped" the 19-year-old girl in Punta Gorda then confessed. — An unlicensed business owner has been arrested after admitting to raping an employee.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a case from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in reference to sexual assault.

A 19-year-old female reported that her boss, Amiclar Matute-Turcios, sexaully assaulted her at a home in Punta Gorda. The company operated by Matute-Turcios was an unlicensed company called Amiclar Home Repair Services.

The Major Crimes Unit responded to the investigation and conducted a search warrant at the home located at Puerto Drive in Punta Gorda.

As Matute-Turcios was being interviewed, he said, he “felt like he raped" the 19-year-old girl then confessed.

He was arrested for sexual battery and sent to Charlotte County Jail.

According to the report, U.S. Border Control responded to CCSO and placed a detainer on Amiclar Matute-Turcios.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4