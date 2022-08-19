Two people killed in crash on I-75 in Tuckers Grade Rd

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night on I-75 and Tuckers Grade Road in Charlotte County says Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, a vehicle was heading north on I-75 near mile marker 155 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the interstate onto a grass shoulder. The car then collided with a tree, overturned, and was engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 39-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP says the second passenger, a 35-year-old male, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

