PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Firefighters battled a fire in Punta Gorda on Tuesday morning.

According to the spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Todd Dunn, two people are dead, and three others were hurt in the fire.

It happened at an apartment building on 11021 Tamiami Trail around 7:00 a.m.

Firefighters remain on the scene along with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies.

State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.