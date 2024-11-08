Two Charlotte County women accused of selling drugs that led to a victim's death

CHARLOTTE CO, Fla. — Two women in Charlotte County are in custody accused of distributing drugs that caused death.

Marie Margaret Hunter and Mary Katheryn Brown were arrested on Thursday.

SAO

The State Attorney's office say both women are responsible for killing the victim by distributing a controlled substance or a mixture that caused or was a major factor in the victim's death.

SAO

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. As the State Attorney’s Office has demonstrated many times, those who choose to profit from the misery of others and sell or distribute drugs, that we can prove caused death, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said State Attorney Fox.

Marie Margaret Hunter has been indicted for First Degree Murder-Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamines, a Capital Felony, Sale or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Mary Katheryn Brown has been indicted for First Degree Murder-Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamines, a Capital Felony, Sale or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Prostitution–Offering to Commit Prostitution, Lewdness, or Assignation.