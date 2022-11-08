Two Charlotte County pools reopen

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — County parks and recreation officials have announced the reopening of two area pool facilities.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, Charlotte County Parks & Recreation announced that the pools at Centennial Park and South County Regional Park have resumed operations.

Operating hours will vary for the time being; those interested in taking a dip are encouraged to visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/ActiveAgain

for weekly schedules.

Splash pads remain closed at this time.

The reopenings come about six weeks after the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Officials say they are working hard to get all county parks services back into operation.