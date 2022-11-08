Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Two Charlotte County pools reopen

pool-charco.jpeg
Charlotte County Parks & Rec | Facebook
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0007.JPG
pool-charco.jpeg
Posted at 7:50 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 07:50:37-05

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — County parks and recreation officials have announced the reopening of two area pool facilities.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, Charlotte County Parks & Recreation announced that the pools at Centennial Park and South County Regional Park have resumed operations.

Operating hours will vary for the time being; those interested in taking a dip are encouraged to visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/ActiveAgain
for weekly schedules.

Splash pads remain closed at this time.

The reopenings come about six weeks after the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Officials say they are working hard to get all county parks services back into operation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM