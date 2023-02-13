Watch Now
Two Charlotte County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facilities will reopen with normal business operations

Posted at 5:56 PM, Feb 13, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Feb 14, the two Charlotte County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facilities will reopen with normal business operations.

The two facilities will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Any waste being unloaded must be completed by 4 p.m. Proof of residency will be required.

The two locations are located at 19765 Kenilworth Boulevard, Port Charlotte, and 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood.

All unloading of waste must be completed by 4 p.m., with no exceptions.

