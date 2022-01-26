TSA PreCheck enrollment tour to visit Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Transportation Safety Administration is continuing its push to get travelers signed up for its expedited screening program, PreCheck.

PreCheck allows pre-screened air travelers to enjoy a simpler airport experience at more than 200 U.S. locations. Travelers can leave their shoes, light outerwear and belt on, and their 3-1-1-compliant liquids and laptop in their bags.

The IdentoGo PreCheck Mobile RV will be coming to Punta Gorda Airport from Monday, Jan.31 through Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the short-term parking lot across from the Snack Shack on the following dates:



Monday, January 31 through Friday, February 4 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m

Monday, February 7 through Wednesday, February 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 10, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

How it Works: The TSA PreCheck application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA PreCheck . Once approved, travelers receive a “Known Traveler Number,” which can be added to their airline profile and reservations. This gives them access to TSA PreCheck lanes at select security checkpoints.

To save you time and make the enrollment process as smooth as possible, please do the following before you come:

Click here to access the application page Click NEW ENROLLMENT. Fill out the forms and choose Next at the bottom of each screen Enter your location in the Zipcode/City/Airport Code box, then click Search Select the location RV Pop-Up: PGD 1/31-2/10 and click Next Select your desired appointment time. (Please be sure to note your appointment time)

Appointments are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis so register as soon as possible.

To complete the application process, you will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status! You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.