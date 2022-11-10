Troopers searching for pickup truck involved in Port Charlotte hit and run

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Troopers say it happened in the McDonald's parking lot at 13418 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.

When a pickup truck, black in color, struck a 47-year-old man from Englewood.

Do you know who drives this Ford F350?

The truck fled from a Pt Charlotte McDonalds on 11/4/22, after seriously injuring a pedestrian‼️ Call FHP or Crimestoppers with any information‼️ @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/QOVyqot8ti — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) November 10, 2022

FHP says the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital and the pickup truck fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the pickup truck and driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.