Troopers searching for pickup truck involved in Port Charlotte hit and run

Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 10, 2022
Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Troopers say it happened in the McDonald's parking lot at 13418 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.

When a pickup truck, black in color, struck a 47-year-old man from Englewood.

FHP says the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital and the pickup truck fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the pickup truck and driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.

