Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man for DUI crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man after two people were hurt in crash in Charlotte County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

FHP says Mcauly P. Canavan was traveling east in a car on Peachland Boulevard, east of Cochran Boulevard. When another car was traveling west on Peachland Boulevard, approaching him.

Troopers say Canavan's vehicle entered the westbound travel lane and collided with the other vehicle.

Two people inside this vehicle were taken to the hospital.

FHP says Canavan fled the crash scene on foot.

Troopers located him and arrested him for the following: