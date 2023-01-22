Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man for DUI crash

FHP says he fled the scene of the crash on foot that left two people hurt
Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 06:58:37-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man after two people were hurt in crash in Charlotte County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

FHP says Mcauly P. Canavan was traveling east in a car on Peachland Boulevard, east of Cochran Boulevard. When another car was traveling west on Peachland Boulevard, approaching him.

Troopers say Canavan's vehicle entered the westbound travel lane and collided with the other vehicle.

Two people inside this vehicle were taken to the hospital.

FHP says Canavan fled the crash scene on foot.

Troopers located him and arrested him for the following:

  • Leaving the scene of a crash with injuries
  • Driving under the influence
  • Drug possession
  • Driving on a suspended license.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM