Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.

The driver of a 2010 Mercedes was pulled over around 10:52 a.m. on I-75 near Tuckers Grade Road for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Kathy Vong Manivong of St. Petersburg.

She was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, as a 12-year-old was also in the car at the time of the arrest.

A 35-year-old passenger, identified as Tony Thongdeng, was also in the vehicle.

Thongdeng was placed under arrest for an active homicide warrant, which stemmed from a shooting in St. Petersburg on September 25, 2016.

Thongdeng was additionally charged with providing a false name to troopers, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The child passenger was placed into protective care with the Department of Children and Families.