Traffic stop leads to drug house bust in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a local drug house bust.

Narcotics Detectives with CCSO were investigating a series of overdoses connected to a home on Fletcher Street on March 1. During their investigation, deputies observed a tan Chevy Avalanche pull up to the home.

The car stayed at the house for approximately 20 minutes before leaving. The driver was identified as Daniel Lamb and the passenger was identified as Cassidy Ketchum.

The vehicle traveled down Veterans Blvd. until a deputy was able to make a traffic stop.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed Ketchum attempting to inject heroin. Ketchum was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle found 2.5 grams of liquid heroin, 0.1 grams of Fentanyl and eight pills, among other items.

Lamb was issued a criminal citation for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license and was released from the scene.

Ketchum was arrested and charged with the two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription and Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Detectives then executed a search warrant of the home on Fletcher St. and found a plethora of drug paraphernalia, including hundreds of used drug baggies and syringes.

They also found more than 10 grams of Fentanyl, 7.4 grams of Methamphetamines, Hydromorphone pills, Cannabis and several loaded syringes containing Fentanyl.

Jeanette Souza and Kellie Coe were taken into custody.