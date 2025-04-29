Three teens arrested after multi-county crime spree

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Three juveniles are facing felony charges after a crime spree in Charlotte County that included vehicle thefts, car break-ins, and package thefts.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the teens stole three vehicles, broke into multiple cars, and stole packages from porches in April.

Detectives say two of the suspects led deputies on pursuits through DeSoto and Charlotte counties before abandoning one vehicle in a wooded area.

The pair was later arrested in Sarasota after police found another stolen car near Tuttle Elementary School.

Investigators say one teen confessed to the vehicle theft and fleeing from law enforcement.

The three 17-year-olds are now facing multiple felony charges. One teen is suspected only in the package thefts and a vehicle burglary, while the other two are accused in the vehicle thefts.

