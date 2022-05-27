Three Punta Gorda residents arrested on drug charges on Michigan Dr.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Three Punta Gorda residents were arrested after copious amounts of drugs were found in a home located at 4010 Michigan Drive in Charlotte County.

Early Thursday morning, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit with the assistance of S.W.AT. team S.T.A.R, unit, and aviation, conducted a drug search at the location above.

According to CCSO, approximately 53.9 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, alprazolam, and other amounts of drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

Meth smoking pipes were found in the home and on a subject as well.

The three people identified at the residence were: Walter Long, Brian Edwards, and Kristy Farnsworth.

Long’s charges are possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia; Edward’s charges are trafficking amphetamines and possession of paraphernalia; Farnsworth's charges are trafficking amphetamines, two charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CCSO says to use their app to report any drug activity in the area.

