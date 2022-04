CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people are dead following a head-on crash in Charlotte County.

It happened on County Road 74 and Eugene Avenue around 3 a.m on Saturday.

FHP says a pickup was traveling on County Road 74, also known as Bermont Road, when it crossed the center lane and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Investigators say the impact caused a fire to break out.

All three people involved died as a result of the crash.

FHP is investigating the cause.