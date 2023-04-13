Three juveniles charged with felonies during 'car hopping' spree

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Three juveniles have been arrested after being caught pulling on door handles in a Port Charlotte neighborhood while wearing hoodies and face coverings.

On Tuesday three juveniles were checking for unlocked doors in the area of Hayworth Road.

A neighbor immediately contacted law enforcement.

When deputies arrived in the area they saw three juveniles entering a Toyota Tundra.

The investigation revealed the juveniles had entered multiple vehicles in the area and removed various items including a knife from one.

“The simple acts of locking your doors and removing your valuables are the biggest deterrents to vehicle burglaries. These boys were admittedly bored and decided to ‘car hop’. Imagine if they stumbled upon a firearm?” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

The juveniles were arrested and charged

