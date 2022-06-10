Three juveniles attempt jewelry store robbery

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a mall security guard contacted the sheriff’s office just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning for an attempted break in.

A security guard watched 3 juveniles attempting to break into a jewelry store within the mall, with a crowbar in tow targeting a jewelry store when he startled them.

When deputies arrived they spotted the suspects leaving the mall. Two suspects fled while the third hid behind a dumpster near the entrance of the movie theater. All three were taken into custody.

Investigators say a traffic stop was made on a suspicious vehicle in a nearby parking lot which determined the involvement of two additional suspects George Muncan and Kiley Myers. They told deputies they provided transportation for the juveniles and served as lookouts.

All 5 suspects have been arrested in relation to the crime and are currently at the Charlotte County Jail. The names of the additional juveniles will not be released due to their age.

George Muncan (DOB 01/23/2004)

Burglary of occupied Structure Unarmed

Use of 2-Way Communication Device

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Kiley Myers (DOB 12/9/2003)