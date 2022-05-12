Watch
Three Englewood home occupants arrested on drug charges

2581DF83-AC13-421F-8737-3F952D343EA0.JPG
CCSO
2581DF83-AC13-421F-8737-3F952D343EA0.JPG
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 15:34:40-04

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics deputies conducted an investigation at an Englewood home after they received a call from deputies to assist with an investigation.

Tuesday at 9:30 PM, CCSO deputies went to a home on Fredrica Avenue where they reportedly found large amounts of drugs in plain view.

Three occupants of the home were arrested, Chelsae Smith, Michael Sealy, Jr., and Eric Connor. They were reportedly charged accordingly.

CCSO says that Smith is being held on bond at $165,000; Sealy’s bond is $50,000, and Connor’s bond is $5,000.

According to the report, drugs were found in the two bedrooms and living room areas.

Drugs found:

Around 11.7 grams of methamphetamine

Nearly 2 grams of fentanyl

8.5 ecstasy pills

Alprazolam

Tramadol Hydrochloride

Buprenorphine Strips

Suboxone Strips

THC Wax

Firearm Ammunition

“Narcotics have no place in Charlotte County. If you’re using or selling here, we’re going to find you. It’s just a matter of time. Trust me when I say, once we do find you, you will be held accountable. Get the help you need before it’s too late. “
Sheriff Bill Prummell
20220511_040518-rotated.jpeg
20220511_042806-rotated.jpeg
20220511_033428-rotated.jpeg

