Three arrests made in Burnt Store Village drug bust

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Narcotics Detectives located a plethora of drugs and contraband inside Burnt Store Village's home.

Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, and assistance from SWAT and Aviation, conducted a search warrant within the Burnt Store Village Community.

Once deputies began the search, they located a variety of illegal drugs such as Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Oxycontin, and more.

Detectives also located a smoking pipe with a straw and a measuring cup, both covered in fentanyl residue.

Tiffany G. Beasley, Samantha J. Fout, and Shawn W. Spencer were all arrested and taken into custody.

Fout and Beasley were charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and manufacturing drug paraphernalia.

Fout was also charged with violating probation.

Spencer has been charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia.