The force of volunteers in Charlotte County in hurricane recovery

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Chris Earl's conversation with Kathy Hersh, who volunteers with her husband of 49 years, Larry. They live in Siesta Key and drove to Port Charlotte to serve thousands driving through on October 18,

Kathy: I want to be involved in a volunteer work that connects me with people because I really feel that it makes a difference for people when they come to something like this. And people are there and and feel for them and appreciate what they're going through. For me is very important. So that's that's really a lot of why I do what I do. It makes a difference. Makes a difference for people.

Chris: But even if you can provide just a little dose of just love, even, I imagine.

Kathy: What it is, it's really amazing to talk to these people and they are saying, "how many waters you want?"

"Well, I'll just take one."

"Do you need more than one?"

"You know, it's like I have a lot of water and and they'll say, "I am helping my neighbor, I'm helping the so-and-so down the street."

They're all helping each other. This is all about community. This is what community does any one of these all of these people, if this happens to siesta key, instead of happening down here, they would be in Siesta (Key), so this is easy for me. I know I'm the lucky one.