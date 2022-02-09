Watch
The Charlotte County Citizens Committee looking for representatives

Posted at 12:07 PM, Feb 09, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. —  The Charlotte County Citizens Committee is looking for a South County representative and two residents to serve as West County representatives to volunteer and provide input.

The Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board is seeking a volunteer with disabilities to represent the disabled community and share ideas on local service needs and advice to the LCB for disadvantaged transportation.

The Bicycle/ Pedestrian Advisory Committee is looking for two Charlotte County residents to work as the South County Representative and a historical/ cultural/ environmental representative.

The deadline for all applications is Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and all applicants applying for the West County representative role must live west of the Myakka River.

