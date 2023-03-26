Watch Now
Temporary closures in place at Hounds of Henry Dog Park as expansion project begins

The City of Punta Gorda
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 26, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hounds on Henry Dog Park Expansion Project is set to begin on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The city of Punta Gorda is adding an additional five thousand square feet to the large dog area and another two thousand square feet to the small dog area.

The Hounds on Henry Dog Park Expansion Project
The expansion will include new fencing, irrigation, and new landscaping.

Temporary closures will be in place as the new fence is being installed.

The city is asking visitors to have all dogs on a leash and to not allow them to run freely outside the park.

For any questions contact the public works department at (941) 575-5050.

