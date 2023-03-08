Temporary Change to Water Disinfection Process

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfection process for its potable water supply.

The water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia from March 15 through May 14, 2023.

This conversion allows the utility to perform a distribution

system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

A “free chlorine conversion”, is a common practice by public water systems that use chloramines to periodically increase the level of disinfectant residual throughout the distribution system.

Charlotte County Utilities water will remain safe to drink throughout the process and boiling water is not necessary.

Customers may notice a change in the taste and smell of the water.

Homeowners are advised to flush any discolored water by running a faucet for several minutes or until the water is clear.

For information on preventing waterborne germs, visit https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/drinking/preventing-waterborne-germs-at-home.html [cdc.gov].