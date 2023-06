CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Punta Gorda teen has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that happened back in March of this year.

Florida Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Coen Wells was placed under arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Jun 7.

Wells is charged with driving under the influence involving a death, vehicular homicide and property damage. FHP said Wells' blood alcohol content was .165.

A 59-year-old man was killed in the crash and two teenagers were injured.