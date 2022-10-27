Team Rubicon helping with cleanup efforts in Englewood

ELNGLEWOOD, Fla. — A volunteer group is leading a community cleanup in Englewood Thursday morning.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led group has partnered with the Home Depot Foundation to help families who still need help cleaning up homes devastated by Hurricane Ian.

About 150 volunteers from across the country will be helping with the recovery efforts.

Volunteers will be going into neighborhoods to help residents that need help cleaning up their homes.

Projects Rubicon will be helping with include debris removal, floor removal, and drywall removal.

Cleaning and rebuilding a home isn't easy — it’s also costly.

Over the last month, thousands across SWFL have worked to recover and restore what's left of their homes.

That’s why team Rubicon traveled to SWFL to give that extra support and with the help of the Home Depot Foundation has committed millions of dollars to help with relief efforts.

The Home Depot Foundation said they are committed to short-term response and long-term recovery in communities impacted by natural disasters.

So far in 2022, they have committed more than $5.5 million to support disaster response efforts.

