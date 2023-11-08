Teacher dives into bushes to avoid getting hit by parents car

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A mother was arrested following an incident at Port Charlotte High School in which she attempted to hit a staff member with her vehicle.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the parent of a Port Charlotte High School student dropped her child off at school and then attempted to exit the parking lot the same way she entered.

A staff member stopped the woman and advised that she could not exit that way due to buses coming in to unload students.

CCSO says the woman, identified as Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan, turned her vehicle in the direction of the staff member and hit the gas, revving the engine and traveling at a high rate of speed toward him.

The staff member dove into some bushes to evade the vehicle. A witness who had observed the incident, along with security footage reviewed, corroborated the victim's report.

CCSO says when deputies met with Catalan she stated that she prefers to go out through the entry to avoid speed bumps in the exit area that cause damage to her vehicle. She denied attempting to strike the victim with her vehicle.

Catalan was placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public or Private Education Employee.

She is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.