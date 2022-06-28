Systemwide Charlotte Harbor Water boil water notice

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte Harbor Water Association issues a systemwide precautionary boil water notice - effective immediately.

According to a press release, a water main break caused system pressure to drop below 20 p.s.i.

The association is advising that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes to be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, according to a press release. They also encourage people to use bottled water as an alternative.

The notice will remain in effect until the water is proven safe to drink by a bacteriological survey.

To get emergency alerts from Charlotte Harbor Water Association, go to CodeRED’s website.

You can also call Charlotte Harbor Water Association at 941-625-2288.