Suspects wanted after stolen UTV found with all parts missing

Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for anyone who has information about a side-by-side (UTV) that was stolen and later found with all its parts missing at the Trucks Gone Wild event at Redneck Yacht Club.

The UTV was reported stolen from the main stage area Saturday after 11:30 PM.

According to the report, Sunday afternoon, it was later found with all its parts and electronics missing in a mud park.

CCSO deputies are looking for suspects involved or people who may have seen the UTV vehicle at any point being “worked on”.

