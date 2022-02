ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their social media of a suspect walking into a garage to take a bike that was not his.

The footage was caught on a neighbor's security camera.

The location of the occurrence was in Englewood on Thursday, January 13.

The stolen bike is a blue and black “diamondback” and deputies ask for anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (941) 639-0013.