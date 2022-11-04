Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today

JoshuasHeart.png
Joshua's Heart Foundation
JoshuasHeart.png
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 06:39:25-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Miami based foundation is bringing Hurricane Ian relief supplies to Port Charlotte today, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last. The distribution is happening at the Sunnydell Plaza, 3596 Tamiami Trail.

The Joshua's Heart Foundation is working with Feed the Children to bring supplies such as bottled water, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

Drive-ups are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome as well. Guests are asked to line up in their vehicles with the trunks open so supplies can quickly be placed inside.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM