Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Miami based foundation is bringing Hurricane Ian relief supplies to Port Charlotte today, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last. The distribution is happening at the Sunnydell Plaza, 3596 Tamiami Trail.

The Joshua's Heart Foundation is working with Feed the Children to bring supplies such as bottled water, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

Drive-ups are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome as well. Guests are asked to line up in their vehicles with the trunks open so supplies can quickly be placed inside.