Sunken Yacht emerges from Peace River in Punta Gorda

Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 28, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla.  — Police confirm a 47-foot sea line boat sank nearly a week ago in the Peace River near Laishley Park east of 41 Bridge in Punta Gorda.

According to Punta Gorda Police, no one was on the boat when it sank.

Marine Officer told us the boat was issued a citation nearly a month ago for taking up too much space in a parking spot.

Officers say the boat was said to be a derelict vessel and that it had been at risk for a while.

Punta Gorda Police say they are investigating to see if the weather caused the boat to sink.

