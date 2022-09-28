Storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor.

NWS said life-threatening and historic storm surges are possible in these areas, beginning Tuesday evening. A potential 8-12 feet of flooding is possible in surge prone areas.

Residents should plan for extreme life-threatening storm surges. Evacuation efforts should be completed soon. If you have been advised to evacuate and haven’t yet, you should leave immediately.

Catastrophic structural damage is possible, NWS said, and some locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period of time.