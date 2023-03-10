Stolen motorcycle leads to two person narcotics arrest

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A motorcycle stolen from North Port was located at a home in Punta Gorda by North Port Police and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. After clearing the residence, officers discovered drugs in plain view prompting a narcotics search warrant.

55-year-old, John H. Anthony and 57-year-old, Raymond A. Dionne were in the residence at the time.

The search came back with multiple forms of drug paraphernalia and live ammunition for multiple caliber firearms.

Both John Anthony and Raymond Dionne were placed under arrest and charged with :