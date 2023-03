CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — With spring break in action for Charlotte County schools the library is gearing up for the return of "Spring Breakout Read & Feed."

It will include daily visits from the Champs on Wheels bus with free lunch for all kids and teens ages 18 and under.

The bus will serve meals from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Port Charlotte Public Library.

For more information or to register for events visit the Charlotte County library website.