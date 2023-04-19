Special Olympics torch run steps off in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across Southwest Florida hit the pavement Wednesday morning and make a run of fellowship and support for the Special Olympics.

The annual Torch Run carries on a tradition that started back in Wichita, Kansas in 1981.

The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run will pass through 67 counties and include personnel from more than 300 different law enforcement agencies.

The goal here is for our local law enforcement men and women to show their support, for those local athletes getting ready to take the field, track, and court.