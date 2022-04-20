Special Olympics Torch Run makes way to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across Southwest Florida will lace up Wednesday morning and make a run of fellowship and support for the Special Olympics.

The annual Torch Run will carry on a tradition that started back in Wichita, Kansas in 1981.

There, law enforcement felt it was a great way to be active in the community and support the Special Olympics of Kansas.

The City of Punta Gorda will host Florida Highway Patrol, Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials, police and sheriff's departments, who are all doing the same for the state of Florida.

In the Sunshine State, the Special Olympics will be held in Orlando in June. An estimated 600 athletes will represent the state of Florida in this year's USA Games.

The race begins at 9 A.M. with a course run of 4.9 miles. Participants will make their way along state road 41 and Tamiami Trail.

Racers will be making a stop at Charlotte Harbor High School for a meet-and-greet with students.

The goal here, is for our local law enforcement men and women to show their support, for those local athletes getting ready to take the field, track, and court.

