Sobriety journey inspires new Port Charlotte Detox center

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Stephen Sundquist has a confidence about his process and programs, even just six weeks since Port Charlotte Detox opened.

"We are here for the person who is at their lowest point that needs the help and just a little motivation and the encouragement from us and the rest of the staff here that listen," said Sundquist, who said he has been sober since 2017 after battling substance abuse for 15 years.

"If you would have told me on March 2, 2017, that this would be my life that I would have said you're crazy," said Sundquist. "That's the true testament of recovery, right? Putting the next foot in front of the other, doing the right thing and this is where we've gotten ourselves to."

Port Charlotte Detox is the right half of a professional building, where a dentist's office operated for years. Instead of filling those cavities, now the mission in these rooms, bedrooms, the kitchen and the deck are filling the wounds of substance abuse on a person and those who love them.

"I actually wrote up a business plan, in 2020, to open my own detox and, with COVID, it fell short," said Sundquist. "Then the hurricane (hit) here last year, put a damper on the plans but it's all God's timing. It happened the way it was supposed to."

FOX 4 has reported, extensively, on the fentanyl crisis throughout Southwest Florida. On the battleground of helping people find sobriety, Sundquist confirms this drug's influence.

"There is an uptick in fentanyl, due to the pandemic as it kind of drove (people) to it," he said. "Quite a lot of fentanyl, alcohol as well, any substance we are capable of detoxing safety here."

Valerie Juliano is often the first face for the person who has crossed that line of courage to accept treatment as they walk in.

"I can relate to them more," said Juliano, who said she has been in recovery for four years and sober for two. "It is uncomfortable to talk about what you struggle with and how to go start the process right. Since I've been through it, it's just easier to explain it in a more, personable way."

Sundquist said Port Charlotte Detox aligns itself with groups with that mission of high-quality care.

"That can range from sober-living homes to intensive programs, PhD programs, day/night treatments," said Sundquist.

The facility, at 3460 Depew Avenue, backs up to a canal, offering a serene water view from its deck, a setting that can help calm what a client in recovery is battling within.

"It takes courage to ask for help," said Juliano. "That's the highest point of courage that you have in here because, otherwise, you're going to keep doing what you're doing."

While a typical stay can last up to 30 days, the critical nature of following through for clients in the weeks and months afterwards.

"My position is to foster a community and a tribe, reach out to people upon their departure here and to keep them connected to the facility," said Sean Tarzwell, who serves as director of alumni relations. "We do outings, do alumni meetings and to make sure everyone is okay."

On cost, Sundquist said the inpatient treatment can run up to $1,000 a day but notes people may be surprised when they discover medical insurance may treat a substantial portion of it.