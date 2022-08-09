Six pounds of Methamphetamine and other drugs found in Port Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and a woman in their Port Charlotte home after six pounds of drugs were found.

Tuesday morning, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit along with Charlotte County Swat Team and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team searched the home located at 18012 O'Hara Dr.

As deputies were approaching the home, they spoke with John Alton Knight Jr and told him to put his hands up and he reportedly ignored the commands. Knight then fled into the residence.

When the units made it inside the location, Knight was found by the sink in the kitchen area calling out to a woman in the home.

The woman was identified as Mary Knight.

Knight continued to ignore the deputy's commands.

Mary and John Knight were then arrested.

During the search deputies found around 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58.4 grams of fentanyl, 53.2 grams, 27.41 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, tramadol, suboxone, and large amounts of used drug paraphernalia. Lastly, 447 suspect fentanyl pressed pills.

Following the search, Mary was arrested on charges of trafficking paraphernalia and John’s charges are:

Trafficking in Amphetamine of more than 200g

Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 28 grams less than 30kg

Trafficking in Oxycodone more than 25 grams less than 100g

Trafficking in Synthetic Cannabinoid more than 1000g but less than 30Kg

Controlled Substance possession (Tramadol)

Controlled Substance possession (Suboxone)

Drug Paraphernalia possession or use of

Tampering with evidence

Resisting an officer without violence

John was also charged with fleeing and eluding from Punta Gorda Police and possession of a firearm by a felon from a previous incident.