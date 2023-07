PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda police are investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say at approximately 12:27 p.m. today police responded to the area of Showalter Avenue and Milus Street in Punta Gorda in reference to gunshots.

Officers discovered one person who was shot and was taken to the hospital.

Punta Gorda Police believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This remains an active investigation.