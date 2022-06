PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are investigating a shooting near the 22000 block of Laramore Ave. in Port Charlotte just before 9:30 AM where one person was taken to the hospital.

CCSO says there is no danger to the public however Laramore Ave. has been blocked and there may be an increase in law enforcement throughout the day.

CCSO says that all parties have been accounted for and continue the investigation.