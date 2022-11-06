Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are expected to be at the scene of a death investigation throughout Sunday evening.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the county sheriff's office tweeted about the investigation, which they said was taking place in the 2600 block of Larkspur Dr.

The area is west of U.S. Hwy. 41 and north of Aqui Esta Drive.

They did not give any further details regarding a victim or victims, nor whether the death was considered suspicious.

Their post maintained that more information would be made available on Monday.