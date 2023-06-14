Shell Creek RV Park residents push for reliable water source

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of one Charlotte County RV park were without water for three days.

After the water came back late Monday night, residents say they're still having issues.

"We didn't have water for three days," Shell Creek RV Resort resident, Mary Poletti said.

Diann Jennard, another resident, says it was turned back on June 12 around 9 p.m. However Poletti, Jennard and their neighbors say losing water at the park is routine.

"You know we couldn't flush the toilets, we couldn't bathe. We couldn't do anything," Jennard said.

The park relies on well water. People who live at the park say the water going out is an old infrastructure issue.

They say they have been instructed by people who run the resort not to drink or wash dishes with the water. Jennard says she has resorted to washing her dishes with bottled water.

"The system is what they call the reverse osmosis system. So once the water has been turned off, the system becomes contaminated, and it has to be tested and approved before you can use the water for drinking purposes," Poletti said.

She also said Shell Creek RV Park's manager made arrangements for each home without water to receive a case of bottled water. While she expressed her gratitude, she stresses the issue of showering consistently.

"It's a question of how long it's going to stay on this time," Jennard said.

So Fox 4 is watching out for these residents..

The Shell Creek RV resort manager said the company is not making a comment at this time.

It looks like there is some resolution. Crews with the water plant the RV park uses were already working to replace the well completely. No word on how long that will take.

