Several Northbound lanes of I-75 closed at Kings Highway due to brush fire

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Fire Crews in Charlotte county are currently on scene of a brush fire on northbound I-75 near mile marker 171, just past the Kings Highway exit.

According to the Florida Fire Service, the fire is 10 acres and 60 % contained.

They say you should expect heavy traffic delays in the area and to consider taking an alternate route while crews are continuing to work the scene.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire caused a related brush fire and that has some lanes of travel on I-75 Northbound shut down.