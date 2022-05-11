Seatbelt violation leads to drug, child neglect arrests

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two adults face charges of drug possession and child neglect after a traffic stop in Charlotte County.

Deputies say the stop happened on northbound Tamiami Trl. in Port Charlotte when they observed a man driving without a seatbelt.

The driver, Michael Roebuck, was stopped and issued a warning. However, during the stop, the deputy asked Roebuck and passenger Lauren Samocki if there was anything illegal in their vehicle.

A K-9 "alerted," or indicated the possible presence, of drugs, and a search was performed. The deputy found meth, cocaine and fentanyl in various locations within the vehicle, including a box containing meth at the feet of a one-year-old child in the back seat.

The pair were placed under arrest, and the child placed in protective custody. Samocki was found to be on active felony probation from out-of-county.

Samocki and Roebuck are currently held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

