Salt marsh mosquitos on the loose

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County crews will be spraying for mosquitos Wednesday night due to a large outbreak of salt marsh mosquitos in the area.

An Aquatic Weed Treatment Map was created along with a schedule to help combat the outbreak of salt marsh mosquitos in the county. The map will also show you when crews will be in your area spraying.

The mosquitos are said to originate from adjacent state lands and re-infesting communities close by.

The treatment schedule is updated by the afternoon daily. It is a planned schedule that can be delayed or rescheduled due to different weather conditions, however, most spraying times are said to be sunrise and sunset.

In order to know when or if your neighborhood is receiving mosquito treatment access the map here.