ROTUNDA WEST | Deputies reveal graphic details in middle school beating, arrest of 13-year-old boy

Days after a helicopter had to fly a middle school student to a Tampa hospital with serious injuries from a fight in school, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office releases the graphic details from what happened.

Jah'Yel Carter, 13, is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

The details within the report reveal a severity to this encounter, describing the scene in graphic terms.

Investigators say the injured boy is from Haiti and only weeks into school at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Rotunda West. The Sheriff's Office said the boy has a habit of "touching people in school in a friendly way".

The report states, on November 9, he touched the top of Carter's head in what deputies described in a "non-threatening manner".

Carter, who is much larger in stature than the injured boy, stood up and, according to investigators, grabbed the boy by the waist and dropped the boy on his head. Deputies wrote, after being dropped, the boy began shaking on the floor, could not control his bowels and "lost consciousness and began convulsing while lying on the ground after being attacked".

The Sheriff's Office said Carter kept kicking the boy's head and "ignored the victim, showing no remorse for his actions".

On Friday, FOX 4 did talk with students, outside of the school, who described their own trauma from seeing what investigators describe in the report, details that align with the investigations.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the medical team at Tampa All Children's Hospital put the injured boy into a medically-induced coma.

