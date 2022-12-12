Reports of fake jewelry sellers in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been several reports of individuals panhandling and attempting to sell fake jewelry throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas, according to the Charlotte County Sherriff's Office.

CCSO reports that the individuals are flagging people down in retail parking lots, gas stations, and even on the side of the road. They share their story of poverty and their need for gas, or other necessities. The groups are traveling in rental vehicles and will attempt to exchange fake jewelry items for cash.

CCSO says "Generosity is always appreciated but please make sure you donate to a reputable organization that contributes to a legitimate cause."

If you have any information contact 941-639-2101.

